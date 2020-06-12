Evacuation warnings lifted as forward progress of More Mesa fire is stopped

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out late Friday morning near More Mesa in the Goleta Valley.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Calle Las Brisas between Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The fire was burning in heavy grass and was driven by onshore winds toward houses. Near homes there was heavier vegetation, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

Firefighters from Montecito Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara City fire departments responded.

Air support was flying overhead and coordinating with ground crews.

VegetationFire- #Mockingbird Fire. On More Mesa area off Mockingbird Ln in Goleta. Mockingbird IC reports 3-4 acres at this time.

The fire is estimated to have burned five to seven acres with potential to burn 10 acres. The majority of the fire has been knocked down but a hand crew was called in to put out hotspots and set lines.

At around 1 p.m., forward progress of the fire was stopped, Bertucelli said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evacuations

An evacuation warning was put in place for residents on Vieja Drive and Calle las Brisas.

Evacuation warnings were lifted at around 1 p.m.