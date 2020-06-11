Santa Barbara home catches fire at Junipero Plaza

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a structure fire at a three-story home on the 300 block of Junipero Plaza in Santa Barbara.

The call came in around 8:25 p.m. Thursday evening.

Several city fire engines and two county fire engines responded to an intense firefight. Flames engulfed large sections of the second and third floors, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air.

A homeowner told NewsChannel 3 that the family was home, eating dinner in the backyard when the fire quickly began to spread upstairs. No residents or firefighters were injured.

City Fire Chief Eric Nickel said every on-duty city firefighter was responding to the fire at about 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The building reportedly experienced a similar major fire about 20 years ago and recently underwent repairs and received some fresh paint.

Police have closed off streets in the area surrounding the home. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes at this time.

Firefighters are currently investigating how the fire started.