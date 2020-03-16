Caltrans employees pull man from car fire in Santa Paula

Fire

SANTA PAULA, Calif. -- Two Caltrans employees pulled a man from a vehicle car fire in Santa Paula on Monday morning.

On Monday around 11 a.m., a vehicle driving on Highway 126 traveled off the roadway and overturned. It rested on city streets.

The incident caused a small brush fire in the surrounding brushes.

Ventura County Fire Department responded with an engine.

Ventura CHP arrived on scene to help and access the incident.

CHP identified the driver to be a man, 42, of Santa Paula.

Before CHP and County Fire arrived, he was pulled out of the car by two nearby Cal Trans employees.

CHP say the man fell asleep behind the wheel.

The man was the only person in the car.

He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.