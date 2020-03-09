Roads closed, homes evacuated due to fire burning along Highway 154

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Highway 154 at Painted Cave Road Monday afternoon.

Large plumes of smoke were visible from Santa Barbara just after 4:30 p.m.

According to the Santa Barbara County planned burn website, there is one active burn permit in the area. Santa Barbara County Fire officials said the large plumes of smoke were not connected to the planned burn.

The fire is burning up the hillside. At 5:20 p.m., fire officials said the fire burned about 15 acres. At 6 p.m., that acreage was downgraded to five acres.

Santa Barbara County Firefighters are on the ground and a fire helicopter is providing water drops.

Copter 308 making a drop on the Camino Incident. pic.twitter.com/U8B8hOWv4q — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 10, 2020

Evacuations

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is assisting with evacuations related to the fire.

The following areas are under evacuation warning:

Immediate area of Highway 154 and Camino Cielo

Road Closures

Highway 154 was closed between Highway 192 in Santa Barbara and Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

CHP is directing traffic and turning people around who were caught on the roadway at the time of the closure.

Drivers are advised to use Highway 101 in both directions.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Rain On The Way

Rain is forecast to fall in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning. Current weather conditions are favorable for firefighters at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.