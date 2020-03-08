Pile burning planned for hazardous vegetation in Morro Dunes Ecological Reserve

Fire

LOS OSOS, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County firefighters along with CAL FIRE will be burning several small piles Monday afternoon as part of the first phase of a community-wide fire hazard abatement project.

The piles are made out of dead vegetation from the area. They were put together by the Los Osos FireSafe Focus Group along with the Department of Fish & Wildlife, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and County Planning.

The piles were placed adjacent to homes on the south side of Highland Drive within Morro Dunes Ecological Reserve.

Firefighters said that now is the ideal time to burn the piles safely due to recent rains and more rains on the way.

County Fire said all of the piles will also be examined by certified Morro Shoulderband Snail experts immediately before they are burned to ensure they burn only what they want to burn.

This burning is performed to clear vegetation deemed dangerous in order to protect the homes nearby within the Wildland Urban Interface zone.

For more information, you can visit www.readyforwildfire.org.