Temperatures are Rising Along With Fire Hazards on the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County fire department dealt with multiple brush fires last week, at least three of them from the Santa Maria riverbed.

Santa Barbara County fire department has seen their fair share of incidents as well, having had to send crews to the northern parts of the county.

Officials say the brush is at it's maximum height after the annual rains and now it's drying up, providing fuel for wild-land fires.

Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties contain large portions of wild lands with residences and farming properties interspersed throughout.

Officials encourage residents to follow the guidelines for defensible space especially if you live in the countryside, making sure to clear any debris and sign up for your county alert systems.

The next 2 to 3 weeks serves as the transition into high fire season, and June 1st is the deadline to have your defensible spaces clear.