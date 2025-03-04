Additional Prescribed Burns scheduled for San Luis Obispo County state parks

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Additional prescribed burns have been scheduled in San Luis Obispo for multiple state parks.

California State Parks announced that burnings will take place at Montaña de Oro State Park, Morro Bay State Park, Estero Bluffs State Park, and Hearst San Simeon State Park.

The fires are a collaboration between California State Parks, CAL FIRE and the Air Pollution Control District meant help reduce fire hazards in the Central Coast's most cherished state parks, as well as enhance the health of the native plant communities, and aid in the control of non-native, weedy species.

The prescribed fires will take place at the following locations:

Montaña de Oro State Park – burn sites include approximately 400 brush piles and the duff layer between Horse Camp and Hazard Canyon along Pecho Valley Road; approximately 50 piles around E Camps 1 and 2; approximately 50 piles on Butte Drive; and 10 piles on Sea Wind Way.

– burn sites include approximately 400 brush piles and the duff layer between Horse Camp and Hazard Canyon along Pecho Valley Road; approximately 50 piles around E Camps 1 and 2; approximately 50 piles on Butte Drive; and 10 piles on Sea Wind Way. Morro Bay State Park – burn sites include approximately 200 brush piles on the Black Hill area; approximately 50 piles between Upper State Park Road and Park View Drive in the Powerline Trail area.

– burn sites include approximately 200 brush piles on the Black Hill area; approximately 50 piles between Upper State Park Road and Park View Drive in the Powerline Trail area. Estero Bluffs State Park – approximately 10 piles located on west bank of San Geronimo Creek.

– approximately 10 piles located on west bank of San Geronimo Creek. Hearst San Simeon State Park – approximately 50 piles in the Monterey pine forest near San Simeon Loop Trail off Highway 1.

The burn days will occur weekly Tuesdays through Thursdays, beginning Tuesday, March 4th through Friday, April 11th. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

Burnings will be determined by weather and permit conditions.

For more information, contact Dan Falat, District Superintendent – San Luis Obispo Coast District - (805) 927-2065.



