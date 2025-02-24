Skip to Content
Prescribed Burns scheduled in SLO County for Vegetation Management

California Department of Fish and Wildlife
today at 1:03 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – In partnership with California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit will be conducting scheduled burnings from February 25th through February 26th.

As part of CAL FIRE's Vegetation Management Program and CDFW's Habitat restoration plan, roughly 588 acres will be burned to reduce the risk of damaging wildfires.

The burns are scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on the Fish and Wildlife Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve- American Ranch Unit.

CAL FIRE says prescribed burns such as these "reduce risk of catastrophic wildfires, and promote ecological resilience and diversity on the landscape."

Burns are scheduled for February 25th & 26th around 10 a.m. at the Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve- American Ranch Unit.

