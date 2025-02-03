A series of Prescribed Burns scheduled at Montaña de Oro and Morro Bay State Parks

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County's Parks and Recreation Department announced a series of prescribed burns to minimize fire hazards in the area.

In collaboration with California State Parks, CAL FIRE, Morro Bay Fire Department, and Air Pollution the prescribed burns will take place from February 4th through February 27th on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The prescribed burnings will burn brush piles, allowing the native plant populations to thrive and remove any fire risks.

Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Montaña de Oro State Park – burn sites include approximately 400 brush piles and the duff layer between Horse Camp and Hazard Canyon along Pecho Valley Road; approximately 50 piles around E Camps 1 and 2; approximately 50 piles on Butte Drive; and 10 piles on Sea Wind Way.

Morro Bay State Park - burn sites include approximately 200 brush piles on the Black Hill area; approximately 50 piles between Upper State Park Road and Park View Drive in the Powerline Trail area.

Morro Bay State Park Burn Piles MDO Burn Piles MDO Butte Drive and Sea Wind Way Piles

For more information about the burns, call Dan Falat, District Superintendent, San Luis Obispo Coast District at (805) 927-2065.