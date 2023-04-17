Helicopters to fly over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties beginning Saturday to map groundwater basins

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Monday it will fly helicopters over Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties beginning Saturday, Apr. 22, to gather information about the state’s groundwater aquifer structure.

DWR said it will conduct surveys of groundwater basins specifically in portions of the San Antonio Creek Valley, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo Valley, Los Osos Area, and Warden Creek groundwater basins during this project.

DWR said that the low-flying helicopters, piloted by professionals, will make several passes over the survey areas and may be visible to residents.

The pilots will tow a large hoop with scientific equipment approximately 100 feet above the ground surface, according to DWR.

This creative approach will support drought response and the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

DWR said its use of airborne electromagnetic (AEM) surveys will advance Governor Newsom’s Water Resilience Portfolio goal of using technology to support the State’s understanding of groundwater resources.

Steven Springhorn, DWR’s SGMA Technical Assistance Manager said "The data collected during these surveys will provide a better understanding of California’s groundwater systems, and in turn support more informed and sustainable groundwater management and drought preparedness and response approaches."

Survey data will create an image of the subsurface down to a depth of about 1,000 feet below ground surface and provide information about large-scale aquifer structures and geology, according to DWR.

To access the survey schedule, visit the DWR’s webpage: https://gis.water.ca.gov/app/AEM-schedule.