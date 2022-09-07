Preparing for Diablo Canyon Emergency

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission and FEMA mandate that an emergency preparedness drill is conducted every two years at Diablo Canyon. The drill will happen next week at the nuclear power plant.

Representatives from San Luis Obispo County and the state and federal governments will gather to be tested on their preparedness in the event something goes wrong at the plant that puts people at risk.

News Channel 12 spoke with San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Manager Scotty Jalbert about the drill.