Controlled fires will burn in Santa Barbara County next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Air Pollution Control District said there will be controlled fires burning near Figueroa Mountain and other Los Padres Forest locations next week.

From Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, county officials said there will be a controlled pile burning of one to 10 treated acres of slash from dead trees and brush.

The burning operations will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the specified burn days.

APCD said the goal of the series of pile burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

This controlled burn is coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD and the California Air Resources Board.