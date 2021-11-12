First wind turbine near Lompoc installed

LOMPOC, Calif. – The first wind turbine is now up at the massive Strauss Wind Project site near Lompoc.

The company tweeted a photo Thursday night which reads: "Reaching for the stars. First wind turbine installed along the California Coast!"

Massive parts of the turbines have been snaking their way through Lompoc streets since the end of September.

At the time the company said it was planning to transport more than 200 oversized loads through Lompoc until late November or early December.

Once the project is done, it will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power nearly 44,000 homes, the company said.