Volunteers clean up Santa Barbara’s Eastside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of community volunteers got together to clean up Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The team worked hard on the Eastside pickup up fast food trash and more.

Workers with the city also came out and asked them for suggestions.

The volunteers said they hope to inspire residents to take pride in their neighborhoods.

"A lot of it is small trash and the small trash is something a lot of people don't pick up, but then it will start breaking up and making an even bigger mess. So getting the small trash is good and a lot of abandoned items," explained Hillary Allen, city environmental specialist.

A total of 40 bags of trash were filled up during the event.

This is the second local clean up focusing on the Eastside neighborhood.