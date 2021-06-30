Notorious Summerland hillside illegal camp cleaned up after years of issues

Environment

SUMERLAND, Calif. - It has taken a coordinated effort, but the Summerland hillside camps are being dismantled and cleaned up.

They have been on a dangerous cliff between the freeway and the ocean for years.

Caltrans has a freeway widening project underway in the area and is working with several agencies on the cleanup plan. This involves Patriot Environmental Services, Union Pacific, and Santa Barbara County.

Heal the Ocean has spoken out strongly about this campsite and its impacts on the environment, especially the Summerland ocean quality nearby. The site has a variety of trash and wastes, some that have gone into the water below the tracks.

In recent years, fires have taken place at this location. The ashes and flames have been a threat to spread in high winds across the freeway into populated areas. The site is across from a mobile home park and the QAD headquarters.

Those fires have had impacts on thousands of commuters using U.S. Highway 101.

