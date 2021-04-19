Earth Day 2021 goes virtual with a multi-day line up of speakers and videos

Environment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The birthplace of Earth Day, Santa Barbara, is again not going to let the coronavirus stop its annual Earth Day event.

It was the first big festival called off in 2020 and this year, even with some of the rules easing back, it will be virtual again.

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) has put together several components to move the environmental message of Earth Day forward.

According to the CEC organizers on their website, Earth Day begins Thursday. It will be "Three days dedicated to getting inspired, building community, and leaning into climate action at this urgent moment."

The event will have many honored speakers and researchers, local musicians, examples of green energy and the latest clean air vehicles.

The CEC says, "The climate crisis is daunting. But together, we can solve it. Join our community of monthly givers to rapidly build equitable solutions to the climate crisis."

Earth Day began in 1970 in Santa Barbara, one year after the devastating Platform A oil blowout off the coast that was an environmental catastrophe shown in pictures worldwide.

For more information go to: Community Environmental Council

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, KKFX 11.

(More details, information and photos will be added here later today.)