Climate crisis: UCSB climatologist’s new book looks at escalating disasters, reasons for hope

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara climatologist and researcher Chris Funk is releasing a new book titled Drought, Flood, Fire: How Climate Change Contributes to Catastrophes.

The work, set to be released next month, focuses on worsening natural hazards and disasters around the world driven by climate change, and how the world's rapidly evolving view of the climate crisis could lead to solutions.

It attempts to look at the complex issue of climate change in a way that is easy to digest. Funk explains how the warming air naturally causes molecules to separate, thereby taking more moisture out of plants (leading to droughts) and also dumping more of it in increasingly frequent large rain events (leading to floods).

He also points to the world's growing economies and growing urban footprints--with more people moving to less developed wilderness areas--as reasons why, combined with climate change, the world has seen increasing natural disasters in the past two decades.

Funk says that, ironically, these disasters becoming more costly could make the political push to respond even stronger because measures to mitigate climate change are becoming just as expensive as not responding. He also says that society's advances in communication, collaboration and scientific study will make it easier to respond to the climate crisis.

More information about the book is available here.

