Tree pruning includes a complete removal in some areas of Santa Barbara

Environment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The sound of chain saws can be heard in many areas of Santa Barbara these days.

For the next few weeks the city has embarked on a project to trim back trees where there are safety hazards. Some of the trees pose a concern for nearby properties, sidewalks and streets.

The project will also involve the removal of 25 trees identified as a risk.

The work also calls for 100 ficus trees to be trimmed including 33 trees on Milpas Street.

That will improve their health and reduce the chances of branches breaking off which has happened before.

The project was reviewed by the city arborist and the forestry staff.