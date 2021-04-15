Skip to Content
Environment
April 14, 2021 11:12 pm
Published 7:33 pm

Tree pruning includes a complete removal in some areas of Santa Barbara

Tree pruning will also mean some Santa Barbara trees will be removed if they are a safety risk or are in bad health. (Photo: John Palminteri)
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The sound of chain saws can be heard in many areas of Santa Barbara these days.

For the next few weeks the city has embarked on a project to trim back trees where there are safety hazards. Some of the trees pose a concern for nearby properties, sidewalks and streets.

The project will also involve the removal of 25 trees identified as a risk.

The work also calls for 100 ficus trees to be trimmed including 33 trees on Milpas Street.

That will improve their health and reduce the chances of branches breaking off which has happened before.

The project was reviewed by the city arborist and the forestry staff.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

