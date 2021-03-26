Beach cleanup effort sacks 533 pounds of debris from Gaviota to Ventura

Environment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The weekend effort on March 20-21 to support World Water Day resulted in a big haul thanks to volunteers from Gaviota to Ventura.

It was coordinated through Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

50 volunteers covered 17 beaches along the coast.

They used special grabbers, buckets and bags along with personal safety gear.

The effort was along the waterfront, in creek zones and on mountain trails.

The group says 29 bags of trash, the equivalent of a reported 350 pounds was picked up.

In the haul, they reported picking up microplastic , face masks, cigarette butts, bags, balloons, bottles, and wrappers.



They spent a total of 67 hours.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

