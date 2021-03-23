Discarded masks litter the environment

Environment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Like an Easter egg hunt, it doesn't take long to find light blue discarded masks in the environment. The masks used to prevent the spread of COVID19 appear to be posing a problem in many communities.

Channelkeeper Interim Executive Director Ben Pitterle said,"The masks can be problematic and there is no question we are seeing more of those out there now than we ever did. Of course, they fall out of your pockets, they are hard to keep track of, but many masks, they are not just made of cloth. They have quite a bit of plastic in them, and they will remain in the food chain for quite a long time. Just like any of your single-use items, just be extra careful. once it is in our local watersheds it will end up down in the ocean. We want to prevent that from happening as much as possible."

Channelkeepers will be picking them up during beach cleanups this Spring and Summer.

The city of Santa Barbara also contracts with an outside agency to clean them up with other beach trash on Mondays and Fridays.

Code enforcement is keeping an eye out for discarded masks at local creeks, too.

They do not recommended picking them up with bare hands. Like any trash they recommend wearing protective gloves.

Pitterle said so far they haven't seen as many discarded gloves.

He said they have found all kinds of masks.

Pat Wingate of Carpinteria said she sees them on her walks. Wingates want to remind people to cut the ear straps because they could hurt birds and other wildlife.

We will have more on the mask litter posing problems for local waterways and communities tonight on the news.