Volunteers will be picking up trash around creeks as part of their Spring cleaning this weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Spring cleaning effort from Gaviota to Ventura County will make our creek areas cleaner, safer and more environmentally solid.

The non-profit group, ChannelKeeper is coordinating the effort.

The Beach Clean-up this weekend, March 20-21, is in honor of World Water Day.

Channelkeeper has what is called a "Watershed Brigade."

Volunteers are being sought to pick a creek and many other related areas to get the trash out.

ChannelKeeper said in a statement, "Brigade members remove trash from trails, creeks, rivers, urban areas, and beaches, act as environmental stewards, and collect litter data used to help reduce pollution at its source. "

Clean-up coordinators have created a sign-up form to make sure they get to all the beaches.

The volunteer outreach will be conducted in line with the COVID-19 safety rules.

For more information or to sign up for a beach go to: ChannelKeeper

