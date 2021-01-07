City of Santa Maria offering free showerhead exchange to promote water conservation

Environment

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free showerheads for city residents this month to help promote water conservation efforts.

Throughout January, participating residents can exchange their current showerheads for new, low-flow rated Watersense® showerheads.

Qualifying residents will also receive one water conservation kit for their household.

The city said they will only exchange two showerheads per house while supplies last.

Anyone interested can contact the Utilities Department in advance at 805-925-0951 ext. 7270 during weekdays to request showerheads and schedule an appointment for pickup.