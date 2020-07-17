Local photographers share pictures of comet NEOWISE

Environment

Fritz Olenberger

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara photographer Fritz Olenberger sent us the photo above. He took it from Hope Ranch Wednesday night at 9:43 p.m. He said it was in the north northwest sky, below the Big Dipper and just above the horizon.

Olenberger said the comet NEOWISE was barely visible to the naked eye, but a 4-second time exposure and wide lens aperture made it possible for my camera to record it. If you look closely, you can see the bifurcated tail.

The three-mile wide comet will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere at certain times at night for the rest of the month.

If you miss it, you'll have to wait until its next trip through the solar system, currently estimated to happen in the year 8786, Olenberger wrote.

Stephen Lilly shared the picture below from Solvang of the night sky around 9: 30 p.m. Thursday.

Stephen Lilly

You can share your pictures with us here.