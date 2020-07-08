Residents and businesses ask for compromise in Oceano Dunes closure

Environment

OCEANO, Calif. - The California Coastal Commission is ordering the Oceano Dunes remain closed to vehicles through September to protect nesting snowy plovers.

Some residents at the dunes Wednesday said this is a good thing.

"I think people don't need to be driving on the beaches," said Gina Huseman, an Oceano resident.

Other residents said although they want to protect the Snowy Plover, which is a federally protected shorebird, a complete closure is not the answer.

Junior Menchaca grew up going to the Oceano Dunes with his family and now lives in San Luis Obispo. "People that are of lower income can't afford a $300 a night hotel in this area," he said. But many people "are able to afford a $12 a night camping pass to stay on the beach."

Menchaca said the closure will severely impact low income and minority families.

The closure comes after the center for biological diversity reported State Parks staff tried to prevent nesting in former off road riding areas by scuffing out nesting scrapes and installing flagging to deter nesting.

About half of the snowy plover nests this spring were outside of fenced protected areas.

With less tourists coming to use the vehicular area, businesses said they're concerned because they're already feeling the pinch from closures during the pandemic.

It will especially affect ATV rental and repair businesses.

"In south county, there's probably about 15 businesses where that's 100 percent of their business," said Jocelyn Brennan, president & CEO of the South County Chambers of Commerce. "They usually make the majority of their money during the summer. So the fact that fact that the park is now going to be closed throughout the summer is going to really hurt their businesses."

Brennan said that before the closure was announced, some business owners told her they would be forced to close permanently if they couldn't open for summertime.

One business, Luv 2 Camp, is already closing their Pismo location, said Brennan. She said she expects to hear of more closures in coming days.

Brennan and several residents we talked to suggested a compromise.

"Maybe they could just have the beach open for driving certain hours, and not the four wheelers down by all the snowy plover," said Lori Blan, an Arroyo Grande resident.

Brennan said she believes the snowy plovers and OHV park can coexist. "We can have economic health, environmental health, and public health," she said.