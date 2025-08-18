Allan Hancock College Welcomes 10K Students In Lompoc And Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - With nearly perfect, sunny weather in Santa Maria, the first day of the 2025 fall semester is officially underway at Allan Hancock College.

Between the Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses, about 10,000 students are enrolled overall, which is up a little from last year, according to president Kevin Walthers.

College officials say that while there are online options, the bulk of the classes are held in-person, because they learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that students strongly prefer in-person learning.

Informational booths are set up around campus where student ambassadors assist new students in reading their schedules, finding their way around, and informing them of the various support services the college has in place to help prepare them for their futures in the workforce.

Students are excited about collaborations between other campuses including Cuesta’s cybersecurity cohort, Santa Barbara City College’s radiology program, and upcoming collaborative programs with Cal Poly to include sociology and business.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.