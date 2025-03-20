Kids are finally playing on new turf and playgrounds in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Elementary students finally get to play on new turf at a few schools in Santa Maria.

The kids are enjoying the refurbishments.

For the fall semester of 2024, four elementary schools in Santa Maria had no playgrounds, and a fifth school had their soccer field closed.

After a few months of patiently waiting and adapting to alternative forms of recreation, the playgrounds are now open.

Thursday morning a fifth school – Bonita Elementary – finally re-opened their soccer field, now adorned with artificial turf instead of organic grass.

Staff say this new turf will not only be easier to maintain year-round, it’s also better for game play, as the uneven ground, irrigation and sewage manholes, and bald spots are now a figment of the past.

School officials describe the sense of a deep breath of relief when the kids first got the chance to play on the new turf field.