Kids are finally playing on new turf and playgrounds in Santa Maria

Kids are finally playing on new turf and playgrounds in Santa Maria.
Jarrod Zinn
Kids are finally playing on new turf and playgrounds in Santa Maria.
By
Published 12:10 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Elementary students finally get to play on new turf at a few schools in Santa Maria.

The kids are enjoying the refurbishments.

For the fall semester of 2024, four elementary schools in Santa Maria had no playgrounds, and a fifth school had their soccer field closed.

After a few months of patiently waiting and adapting to alternative forms of recreation, the playgrounds are now open.

Thursday morning a fifth school – Bonita Elementary – finally re-opened their soccer field, now adorned with artificial turf instead of organic grass.

Staff say this new turf will not only be easier to maintain year-round, it’s also better for game play, as the uneven ground, irrigation and sewage manholes, and bald spots are now a figment of the past.

School officials describe the sense of a deep breath of relief when the kids first got the chance to play on the new turf field.

Jarrod Zinn

