VENTURA, Calif.-Young musicians competed in music festival on Saturday.

The Ventura Unified School District hosted the VUSD Music Festival in the Ventura High School auditorium.

Anacapa Middle School Orchestra students took the stage in the afternoon.

Cabrillo and Balboa Middle Schools and Buena and Ventura High School students also performed throughout the day.

The festival included a bake sale and raffle to raise funds for music programs.