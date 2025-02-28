Marian Regional Medical Center partners with United Way to bring the community ‘Literacy 2.0’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A groundbreaking partnership between United Way and Marian Regional Medical Center was celebrated at the hospital on Friday.

United Way, a global non-profit network for community action, has entered into a partnership with Marian Regional Medical Center to bring local families a new service called Literacy 2.0.

Powered by Dolly Parton's "Imagination Library," Literacy 2.0 is not just about reading and writing, but also about financial literacy.

At no cost to the participants, the program will send books in English or Spanish that promote essential life skills such as saving and investing money, to children ages 0-5.

United Way says their approach is "scaffolded," and that once participating kids reach the age of Kindergarten, higher tiers of learning will be offered.