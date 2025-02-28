Skip to Content
Education

Goleta Valley Junior High gains National Recognition for Overall Improvement efforts in Education and Wellness

Goleta Valley Junior High School
By
Updated
today at 11:47 am
Published 11:19 am

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta Valley Junior High is being recognized for enhancing new practices in wellness and education for students.

The school is training teachers to be trauma informed on-campus, and implementing professional learning communities with teachers getting together for better practices.

The school has been named " A School to Watch."

Schools to Watch is a national network of over 700 schools in 18 states.

This designation recognizes excellence in middle grades education and overall continuous improvement efforts.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content