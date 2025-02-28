Goleta Valley Junior High gains National Recognition for Overall Improvement efforts in Education and Wellness

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta Valley Junior High is being recognized for enhancing new practices in wellness and education for students.

The school is training teachers to be trauma informed on-campus, and implementing professional learning communities with teachers getting together for better practices.

The school has been named " A School to Watch."

Schools to Watch is a national network of over 700 schools in 18 states.

This designation recognizes excellence in middle grades education and overall continuous improvement efforts.