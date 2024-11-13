Moment of Truth Literacy Talks help people sort fact from fiction

ISLA VISTA, Calif.--A free talk called "Sorting Fact from Fiction" took place in the Isla Vista Community Room.

UCSB students, Isla Vista residents and workers had a chance to learn how to spot deep fakes and doctored images.

They also learned about the impact of AI (artificial intelligence) on the news.

Instructor Lisa Osborne took them through a number of slides showing examples.

One of slides explained the acronym SIFT.

"One of the big tools you can use in tracking down misinformation to tell if it is factual or not is SIFT; [Stop] Investigate the source, Find better coverage, and Trace these claims back to the original source."

UCSB student Halee Scott hopes to put the information from the talk to use when she looks at social media.

"Even I have struggled with it, like on Instagram, everywhere there is a bunch of news, but you really have to be careful about where the source is," said Scott.

Osborne created the free presentation with Starshine Roshell and Amy Marie Orozco.

The award-winning journalists won a grant to cover the talks from the Association for Women in Communication (AWC ) Advancement Fund.

They have spoken to Rotary Clubs and other groups.

For more information visit https:www.womcom.org or Learn@MomentofTruthTraining.org