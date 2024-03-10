Skip to Content
Young musicians make state honor band

Al Velasquez students named 2024's California's State Honor Jazz drummers
March 10, 2024 10:49 pm
CAMARILLO, Calif.-Some young musicians have been chosen as 2024's California's State Honor Jazz Drummers.

They are both students of Camarillo drum teacher Al Velasquez.

Velasquez said 8th grader Jaxon Lozano of Las Colinas Middle School in Camarillo and 10th grader Saoirse Sipes of Thousand Oaks High School were chosen from more than 6 million students enrolled in California.

They also won Stanford University Summer Jazz Camp scholarships.

They recently performed at conventions in Sacramento and Anaheim.

They will soon perform in jazz festivals throughout the state.

Velasquez said his own son Gabriel also became the first child with a disability to make the Los Angeles Jazz Society Honor Band.

Their hard work practicing has been paying off.

