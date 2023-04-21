Skip to Content
Museum of Natural History prepares for summer crowds and reopens updated mineral exhibit

The Museum of Natural History has reopened its mineral exhibit. Many visitors are expected in the weeks ahead.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The expected return of summer crowds has museums and other visitor serving sites ramping up now to make sure "all systems are go."

At the Museum of Natural History in Santa Barbara's Mission Canyon a mineral exhibit, closed for year is reopening.

It is expected to be fascinating with displays featuring some of the rare finds in California.

The museum says:

Gaze into a giant geode, touch a meteorite as old as the Earth, and contemplate how the different kinds of minerals grew by a hundredfold over our planet’s history. Push a button to watch fluorescent minerals glow neon colors under ultraviolet light. Get to know the minerals of California and the regional geology that produces them, from glittering tourmalines and garnets to rusty red hematite.

There are over 100 specimens in this exhibit.

For more information go to: The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

