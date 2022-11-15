Academic workers refuse to put down their picket signs on day two of strike

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some people driving near University of California, Santa Barbara honked their horns on Tuesday in support of striking workers.

Workers and their supporters haven't put down their picket signs.

Grad student Medha Monjaury from the Department of Political Science said, "We are tried, it is the end of the day."

About 48,000 academic workers across the UC system's 10 campuses are striking at a time when the cost of living is going up.

"We are all struggling right now the UC pays us approximately $28,000 per year,"said Monjaury, "That is not enough to live in Santa Barbara."

Their UAW union represents grad-student teaching assistants, grad-student researchers, post-doctoral and academic researchers.

Evan Plunkett from the UCSB Materials Department said, "Our goal is to make sure that everyone can afford to be here doing this important learning and work."

They've accused the University of California of unfair bargaining with some and not all of the workers.

The university released a statement this week that said they are still negotiating, but they believe they have been generous with raises, paid leave and child care benefits.

The UC wants to make sure the strike doesn't impact student learning.

Some undergrads are learning about labor issues as they support the striking workers

Your News Channel will have more on the strike tonight on the news.