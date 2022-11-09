Art education props passage will help local school productions shine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A show called "Sing for your Supper" takes the stage in the La Colina Junior High auditorium tonight at 6 p.m. and is a fundraiser for its performing arts program.

And soon "The Crucible" will opens at Santa Barbara High School.

Performances like those will soon get a boost from the overwhelming passage of California Prop. 28.

It's passage will increase K-12 music, arts, dance, theatre spending by $1 billion next year.

It will become an annual source of funding equal to at least one percent of education funding.

Funding was pulled during an economic downturn

The measure was designed to replenish resources for K-12 courses such as dance, theater and graphic design that are typically the first to be cut from school budgets during financial downturns.

More than 60 percent of voters voted in favor of it.

