Skip to Content
Education
By
Published 4:19 pm

Art education props passage will help local school productions shine

Contributed by school

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A show called "Sing for your Supper" takes the stage in the La Colina Junior High auditorium tonight at 6 p.m. and is a fundraiser for its performing arts program.

And soon "The Crucible" will opens at Santa Barbara High School.

Performances like those will soon get a boost from the overwhelming passage of California Prop. 28.

It's passage will increase K-12 music, arts, dance, theatre spending by $1 billion next year.

It will become an annual source of funding equal to at least one percent of education funding.

Funding was pulled during an economic downturn continues unless there is an economic downturn.

The measure was designed to replenish resources for K-12 courses such as dance, theater and graphic design that are typically the first to be cut from school budgets during financial downturns.

More than 60 percent of voters voted in favor of it.

Your News Channel will have local reaction tonight on the news.

Article Topic Follows: Education
world
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content