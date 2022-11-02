College Night Fair invites students to learn about applying for college and financial aid tonight

GOLETA, Calif.-Students are invited to make the most of this year's College Night Fair at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta tonight.

Santa Barbara Unified is hosting the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 80 schools are being featured.

Students from the Santa Barbara area will have a chance to asked questions, and pick up tips on college applications.

They can also attend a financial workshop and learn about opportunities available after they graduate.

It's sort of a one-stop-shopping for students thinking about higher education.

Members of of the Board of Trustees got into the college spirit recently by wearing shirts from their schools also known as alma maters.

SBUSD also has several partnerships with neighboring schools like UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College available for students.

They hope to inspire students who plan to go to college or universities.

Some may be the first in their families to do to.

Your NewsChannel will have more on tonight's College Night Fair on the news.