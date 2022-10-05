Santa Barbara Education Foundation raises over $30,000 for student literacy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation raised over $30,000 in funds for student literacy.

According to the foundation, these funds will be used to train Santa Barbara Unified teachers to teach students who are struggling with reading, multilingual learners, and students with disabilities, including those displaying characteristics of dyslexia.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart said he acknowledges that not all students have the same opportunities. "We need to have a system that embraces everybody and their learning needs," said Hart.

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said this would give teachers opportunities to help students reach their standards in their education. "We want teachers that understand that they are all teachers of academic language and literacy and continue to affirm the unique gifts every student brings to school while building their capacity to become a more proficient reader,” said Maldonado.

Santa Barbara High School student Eva Zackrison shared her story. She said she gained a lot of reading skills, despite remote learning and a post-COVID return to the classroom. “I feel more comfortable and confident with my words per minute going up. I started 7th grade with 30 words per minute and ended 10th grade with 140 words," said Zackrison. "Thank you, Santa Barbara Unified School District, for making this possible!”

For more information on the funds, click here.