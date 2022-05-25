New pathway to jobs in aviation in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - If working on aircraft for a starting salary of $60K sounds good, a new program in San Luis Obispo County may be for you. The introduction to aircraft maintenance at a new facility at the San Luis Obispo Airport starts in the fall.

San Luis Obispo County is investing $500K in the program, partnering with Cuesta College and ACI Jet. News Channel 12 spoke with San Luis Obispo County Economic Development Manager, Laura Fiedler about the new program.