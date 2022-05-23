Nipomo, Arroyo Grande high schools unveil new medical education classrooms

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Lucia Mar Unified School District officially unveiled two new medical education classrooms on Monday at Nipomo and Arroyo Grande high schools.

The patient care facilities will provide students hands-on learning opportunities as they pursue a career in the health and medical industry sector.

Students enrolled in courses within the Patient Care Pathway will have the opportunity to earn both high school and college credits.

The facilities at the two high school are identical in size, with both featuring a duel classroom and learning lab measuring 2,372 square feet.

Funding for the classrooms was provided by Measure I bonds that were passed by South San Luis Obispo County voters in 2016.

The cost of the Nipomo building was $1,255,200, while the price tag for the Arroyo Grande building was $1,418,201.