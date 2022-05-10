Santa Barbara Unified to hear final weekly COVID update

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – When the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board gets its 40th COVID-19 update, it will be the school board's last.

School officials will only have the COVID-19 updates as needed, rather than at every school board meeting.

The board will also be recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month.

During past public comment portions of the meetings, people blamed school closures on mental health issues such as suicide.

The back and forth during public comments has gotten testy recently, and board members hope that will not be the case tonight.

Board members will also hear more about the response to a dozen racial incidents, including 11 on elementary school campuses.

They will talk to teens who want to replace outgoing Student Board Member Dawson Kelly – which is just one of the recent openings in the district.

