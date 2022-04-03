Former California student speaks out in Florida about “Don’t Say Gay” bill

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Young people are speaking out against a new Florida law that critics call "Don't Say Gay."

Supporters call it the Parental Rights in Education bill.

No matter what it is called, the bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last week bans classroom discussion of LGBTQ issues in kindergarten through third grade and limits discussion in older grades.

A former Southern California student who recently won a college scholarship for speaking and writing about the issue isn't giving up.

Will Larkins said, "It is sad because it really feels like we don't have a voice when we do so much to fight something so harmful, and they can't even make eye contact with us and they ignore us. When I testified in front of the Florida Senate they literally couldn't look me in the eye."

Larkins has become a prominent speaker during the debate.

Teachers who oppose the law believe it will create a chilling effect in classrooms.