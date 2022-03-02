SLO County Schools Superintendent on lifting mask mandate

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County schools will follow statewide guidance and lift the mask mandate after March 11. NewsChannel 12 spoke with SLO County Schools Superintendent, James Brescia about the changes.

"I expect the school districts will follow CDPH guidance," Brescia said.

Local districts are allowed to impose stricter rules than the California Department of Public Health, but they can not be more lenient.

"It's been very difficult," Brescia said. "People have many different opinions. I tell people from day one my doctorate is not in medicine it's in education and administration. I leave those discussions up to the medical professionals. I can say that our public health department has been an excellent partner throughout this pandemic and we continue to rely on them for the best information possible."