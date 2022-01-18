Local community college enrollment continues to lag during the pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to negatively impact community college enrollment at the national level, as well as locally.

According to data recently released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment at community colleges has dropped nationwide more than 13 percent since 2019.

On the Central Coast, similar numbers are being reported at local schools.

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria is reporting enrollment has taken about a 20 percent over the course of the pandemic.

In San Luis Obispo, Cuesta College began its first day of the spring semester today with enrollment down approximately 13 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

Educators at both colleges indicate a number of factors are to blame for the steep decline, including health and safety concerns.

Many students are also choosing employment opportunities instead of returning to the classroom, including recent high school graduates.

Declining enrollment is a major concern for educators worried about the longterm impacts the pandemic may cause on the higher education for thousands of people.