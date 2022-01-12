Santa Maria-Bonita Unified holds school board meeting to provide COVID update

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Bonita Unified School Board is having a meeting where administrators will provide a COVID-19 update.

A COVID update will be provided at tonight’s school board meeting by Santa Maria Bonita Unified Interim Superintendent, Matthew Beecher.

Topics include how many people are sick, what they are doing next and more.

The district says remote learning is not being considered.

Students returned to school Tuesday.

Currently, there are free testing sites available to students and staff at numerous campuses.

