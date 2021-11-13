Keepin’ the Music Alive! band competition take the field at Oxnard High

OXNARD, Calif.--The 35th Keepin' the Music Alive! field show tournament and band competition took place at Oxnard High on Saturday following last years COVID cancelation.

More than two dozen high schools took part, including Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Righetti, Buena, Camarillo and Nordhoff.

Oxnard High Band Director Andre B. Spence said students were excited to perform.

"That 18 months that we were not able to have music at all, you know, it really put a hurt on our programs, and even now there are some of them out there that sound like there was no pandemic, so to those programs good job, to those still struggling keep going because it will only get better from here," said Spence.

Parents filled the stands.

Some of the larger bands performed in the morning so they could get to another competition in Simi Valley in the afternoon.