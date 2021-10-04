Hancock College COVID vaccine requirement kicks off Monday

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College is requiring students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who are still not vaccinated must show proof of a negative test.

Administrators say over 70% of students and staff on campus have met the requirement.

Virtual town hall meetings were also held for students to ask questions about how the process works.

The college says so far, students and staff are getting the hang of the requirement.

“If you're vaccinated and you don’t want to tell anybody, that’s okay.” said Hancock College President Kevin Walthers. “But you still have to get tested, so we’re providing testing resources for everyone. But everyday, every student coming in on campus will be screened.”

Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo County is also preparing for the vaccine requirement.

Everyone on campus is required to be vaccinated by October 15th.