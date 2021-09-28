Anti-vaccine mandate protesters return to Santa Barbara Unified parking lot

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Protestors opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates returned to the parking lot outside the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Meeting on Tuesday night.

They are opposed to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all district employees and volunteers that was approved unanimously during a special meeting last Thursday.

The resolution, now in place, calls for proof of vaccinations by November first, unless a religious or healthy exemption is approved.

A COVID-19 update given to the board included a graph that showed nearly 90 percent of the employees are vaccinated.

Juan Valladares who said he drives a food truck for the district has already had the coronavirus and doesn't want the vaccine.

"I feel that I should have a right where if I don't want to be vaccinated I shouldn't have to be vaccinated and if someone wants to get vaccinated go get vaccinated I should have an option, to even for my son, I don't think he should get vaccinated and we should have the right to.

Valladares said he didn't want to apply for an exemption.

Some of the protesters said they home school.

They said the actions of the district have increased the number of people who choose to home school.

Protesters also spoke out against the meeting being virtual.

Board members said last week they want to make sure they are protecting children, especially those under age 12 who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Protestors said they plan to continue to hold rallies to fight the current mandate and to prevent another one from requiring vaccine for students 12 and up.

They plan to join a demonstration against mandates on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Sunken Garden in Santa Barbara.

