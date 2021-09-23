UC Santa Barbara opens fall quarter in person with thousands of students on campus during pandemic

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara has thousands of students back on its campus and in the dorms, after a year of remote learning and adjusting to life during COVID-19.

The challenges in the last month have been looming with a housing shortage for many students and some of the classes over filled.

The campus life is coming back in to focus with organizations looking for members, campus events, and an outreach ranging from COVID protocols to overall safety.

The university is deploying its resources to handle the hot spots, and make the transition smooth for students. Most recently off campus hotel rooms were booked in large numbers, with the university offsetting the costs, as a way to give the students replacement housing from what they were planning due to the room shortage in the area.

There are also many coronavirus responses to make sure students are vaccinated or are receiving tests if they need them.

The rules are posted in a return to campus link on the campus website.

Mask requirements are in place for inside classrooms.

A UC statement says:

The UC Office of the President has established a systemwide vaccine policy, which requires all UC employees and students to be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus or receive an approved exemption before they will be allowed in any UC facility or office or to participate in any University programs.

