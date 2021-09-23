Hancock College program helping students fight food insecurity

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College is helping students fight food insecurity with a weekly food-share program.

Held each Thursday, the program provides students in need with pre-bagged produce and nonperishable food.

According to the college, the program has been running before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of combating student food insecurity.

The food for the student-only food share is provided by the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County

Hancock College hosts the program both of its campuses each Thursday, in Santa Maria at 1:30 p.m. and in Lompoc at 2:30 p.m.

Food is distributed at both sites by student ambassadors, who volunteer their time to operate the program.

“We are very proud to have changed the odds for our community by providing much-needed food during a very challenging time,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers said in a release. “We are thankful for the staff, student ambassadors and volunteers.”

Any Hancock College student is allowed to receive food free of charge.

The college also hosts a drive-through food share event for all community members on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m.