Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley libraries offer free online homework help to students

GOLETA, Calif. - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 14, students in Goleta and the Santa Ynez Valley will be able to schedule free online appointments to get help with their homework from the comfort of their own homes.

These Homework Help sessions will be offered by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to students in Kindergarten through 8th-grade.

During a session, students will meet with a one-on-one homework coach who will help them with a variety of academic needs, including looking over English essays, helping with research and helping to solve math problems.

Appointments will last from 30 to 60 minutes and can be scheduled through an online form on the Goleta Valley Library website.

Appointments are held using the free meeting platform Microsoft Teams which will allow the students to video chat with the homework coaches directly and share their screen for better help with assignments.

A library card is not required for students to sign up for Homework Help sessions.

The library's Homework Help coach team is made up of caring volunteers who are excited to help youth in their area. The library said all coaches received training and background checks.

If you would like to volunteer to become a Homework Help coach, you can contact Goleta Valley Library Supervising Librarian Brent Field at bfield@cityofgoleta.org.

For more information on programs and services at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.