In-person learning during COVID: How is school going so far in Santa Maria, Orcutt?

ORCUTT, Calif. – Many students are back to school for in-person learning.

In Orcutt, some teachers say although they are happy to see their students, it has been a challenge.

Educators say covid exposures are an ongoing concern.

They also say the rules are different for people,depending on whether they're vaccinated.

If someone is not vaccinated and is potentially exposed, they have to quarantine at home for 10 days or prove multiple negative covid tests for days.

Teachers say there's also a substitute teacher shortage,which is challenging if a teacher is exposed and needs to quarantine.

“In our school district, sometimes our principal has to leave their job to come take a class,” said Alice Shaw Elementary teacher Monique Segura. “We have P.E. teachers and music teachers, and sometimes those teachers, whatever program is in place, completely shuts down.”

Teachers say masking is mandated indoors but it can be difficult to physically distance in some classrooms.

At the end of the day, teachers tell us that despite the challenges, they are grateful to be back with their students.